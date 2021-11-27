Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,119 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,387,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,387,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,025,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,768,000 after acquiring an additional 448,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 193.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 230,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

JMIA opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

