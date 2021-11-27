Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of Core Laboratories worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.45. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.