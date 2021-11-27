LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LendingTree alerts:

TREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $119.19 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 138.59 and a beta of 1.51.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.