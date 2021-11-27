Scout Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,314,000 after acquiring an additional 122,374 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the second quarter valued at about $870,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIQUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

