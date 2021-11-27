Scout Investments Inc. Sells 3,154 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 1.04% of Stoneridge worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 98,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 41,023 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after buying an additional 46,011 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $21.57 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoneridge news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.