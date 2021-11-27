Scout Investments Inc. Has $6.33 Million Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of Hilltop worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth $53,246,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,228,000 after acquiring an additional 737,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $15,458,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,106,000 after acquiring an additional 411,667 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 322,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTH opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.11. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

