Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.00. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.59%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

