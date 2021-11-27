Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.84% of i3 Verticals worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.72.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $626.12 million, a PE ratio of -58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

