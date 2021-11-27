Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,394 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Hess by 12.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter worth $2,385,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 24.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Shares of HES opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.70 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.