Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $493,000 Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 14.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 11.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 45.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $27.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%.

CUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

