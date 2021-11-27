Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,243 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,241,333,000 after acquiring an additional 123,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after acquiring an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,944,000 after acquiring an additional 95,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,206,000 after acquiring an additional 96,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,287,000 after acquiring an additional 65,261 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV stock opened at $153.66 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.57 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.40.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

