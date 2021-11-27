KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,062 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $12,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after buying an additional 154,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in KB Home by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,230,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after buying an additional 51,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in KB Home by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 961.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after buying an additional 1,334,668 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KBH opened at $42.19 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 362,861 shares of company stock valued at $15,267,641. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.