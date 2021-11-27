Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza Sells 1,050 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $21,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $23,856.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 884 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $19,978.40.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

