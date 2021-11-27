Insider Buying: Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Buys $26,975.00 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Michael T. Constantino acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
HUMA opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $17.45.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUMA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
Humacyte Company Profile
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.
