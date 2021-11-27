Insider Buying: Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Buys $26,975.00 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Michael T. Constantino acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HUMA opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUMA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

