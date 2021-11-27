Head to Head Contrast: China Online Education Group (COE) & The Competition

China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare China Online Education Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares China Online Education Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group 1.92% -4.98% 2.00% China Online Education Group Competitors -0.20% -30.07% 4.78%

This table compares China Online Education Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group $314.80 million $22.52 million 6.74 China Online Education Group Competitors $486.46 million -$8.36 million -18.59

China Online Education Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than China Online Education Group. China Online Education Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Online Education Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Online Education Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Online Education Group Competitors 340 1184 1450 39 2.39

China Online Education Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 394.51%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 110.61%. Given China Online Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe China Online Education Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

China Online Education Group has a beta of -0.82, meaning that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Online Education Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.46, meaning that their average share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of China Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Online Education Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

