Brokerages Expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of SIOX stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 298.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 293,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

