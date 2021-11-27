Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) President Buys $34,500.00 in Stock

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) President Ashish Sharma purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $6.65 on Friday. Inseego Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inseego by 24.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inseego by 115.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inseego by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after buying an additional 264,621 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Inseego by 293.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 200,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 149,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 149,411 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

