Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to report $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $1.98. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,360%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $10.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,529 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 963.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after purchasing an additional 413,891 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,928,000 after purchasing an additional 368,936 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 228.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,499,000 after purchasing an additional 351,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC opened at $156.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -132.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.56 and a 200-day moving average of $158.92.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

