Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Shares of NVMI opened at $126.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $141.68.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

