Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,586 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $11,856,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.08. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

