Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,983 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,351 shares of company stock worth $16,970,864. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

