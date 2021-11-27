FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) by 161.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gores Metropoulos II were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,017,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

Shares of GMII stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.