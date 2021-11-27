FNY Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 232.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,372 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 69.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $496,000. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTGC stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The company had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTGC. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

