FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000.

EWT stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $66.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average is $63.20.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

