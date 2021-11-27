FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 33.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 12.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $517.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 116.79% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, CEO Jason Breaux purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $45,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gerhard Lombard bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $27,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,625 shares of company stock worth $103,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Crescent Capital BDC Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

