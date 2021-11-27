1,000 Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BST. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.88. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $62.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

