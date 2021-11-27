FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $57,000 in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 970,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 218,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 188,734 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,291,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 78,678 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 145.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

DSU opened at $11.59 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.