FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,598,155,000 after purchasing an additional 503,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trimble by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,765,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Trimble by 4.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,333 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 87.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,144 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 72.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $305,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,578.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $4,738,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,538 shares of company stock valued at $10,999,686. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.