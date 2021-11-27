IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 4,189 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,271,000 after buying an additional 45,928 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,458,000 after buying an additional 140,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after buying an additional 41,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,500,000 after buying an additional 71,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Zillow Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after buying an additional 320,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.74.

ZG opened at $55.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -63.30 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

