Critical Contrast: Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) versus Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

69.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atlantic Union Bankshares and Macatawa Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.89%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares 37.83% 11.19% 1.53% Macatawa Bank 36.08% 12.94% 1.13%

Dividends

Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macatawa Bank pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Macatawa Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares $784.94 million 3.24 $158.23 million $3.38 9.95 Macatawa Bank $91.20 million 3.22 $30.17 million $0.93 9.24

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank. Macatawa Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Macatawa Bank on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.