Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $75.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.25. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.77 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

