Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 22.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

HWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

