iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

ITOS opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.17 and a beta of 1.93. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $2,206,722.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $65,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,233.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 523,905 shares of company stock valued at $15,816,557. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

