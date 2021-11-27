Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,912 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) by 49.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMAR. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 189.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,035 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $432,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $357,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 84.2% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 14.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BMAR opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $34.36.

