Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $372,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 57,152 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,829 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of -899.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

