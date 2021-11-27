Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $54.59 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $64.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69.

