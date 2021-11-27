Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA opened at $399.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $417.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cleveland Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.