Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,305,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,382,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $114.79 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $90.35 and a 1-year high of $118.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day moving average of $110.53.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

