Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $344,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 808.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,092,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $155,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,237 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,994,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

