Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 47.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after buying an additional 34,501 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.1% during the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of JJSF opened at $142.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.56. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.27 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 0.57.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 87.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.