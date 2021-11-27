T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will report earnings per share of $3.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the lowest is $2.99. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings per share of $2.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $12.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.59 to $12.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.27 to $13.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.79.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $202.64 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $142.30 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

