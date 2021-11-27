State Street Corp Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,506 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Grifols worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 15.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 6.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 224.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 18.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grifols by 97.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 191,959 shares during the period. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grifols alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.45. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.