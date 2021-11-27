State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 9,803 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Green Plains worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $38.18 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.73.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

