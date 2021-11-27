MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to announce sales of $837.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $847.00 million and the lowest is $828.36 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $771.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $81.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.63. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

