Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Buys $55,000.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Stilwell bought 8,733 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $47,158.20.

On Friday, November 12th, Joseph Stilwell bought 9,115 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $49,221.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 19,127 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $100,416.75.

On Thursday, September 16th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00.

Shares of KFS opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 118,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.