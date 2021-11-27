Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Buys $61,500.00 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Cascella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.31. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STIM. William Blair lowered Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. BTIG Research lowered Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 68.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 67,031 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 51.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 243.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 63,815 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

