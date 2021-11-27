Insider Buying: Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Buys C$50,100.00 in Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director James Grant Evaskevich purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,998,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,008,156.32.

YGR opened at C$1.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.19 million and a PE ratio of 3.98.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.94.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.