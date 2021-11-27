Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 84.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $146.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.64. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

