State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,178 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CASH. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

