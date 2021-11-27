State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $97.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.10. GXO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

